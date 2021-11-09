SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Southern Oregon scored two second half goals to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over Rocky Mountain College on Tuesday at the Cascade College Conference men's soccer tournament.
Alan Gaytan scored in the 53rd minute to tie the match, then SOU teammate Elijah Garriss tacked on the winning goal in the 83rd minute, assistant by Gaytan.
Rocky's Quique Garcia notched a goal in the 34th minute on an assist from Zach Wall to put the Battlin' Bears ahead before halftime.
Southern Oregon outshot Rocky 10-8, including 6-3 in shots on frame. Goalkeeper Ryan Cornwall made three saves for the Bears, while SOU counterpart Anthony Armenta made two stops.
Rocky finished its season with a 9-6-3 record.
