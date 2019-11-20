KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coaches from Rocky Mountain College will travel to Savannah, Georgia, next month to participate in the NAIA's inaugural Senior Football Classic.
Battlin' Bears head coach Chris Stutzriem and his nine assistants will lead the West Team at the Senior Classic at Memorial Stadium on Dec. 14, the NAIA announced Wednesday.
Those nine Rocky assistants are Riley Donovan (offensive coordinator/wide receivers), Joe Dunning (defensive coordinator/defensive backs), Spencer Chamberlain (special teams), Brandon Niccum (offensive line), Ricky Corcoran (tight ends/fullbacks), Dustin Sobieraj (defensive line), Will Peppard (linebackers), Paris Wilcox (cornerbacks) and Max Grey (running backs).
Four Rocky players are on the West roster: Jimmy Henderson, Devonte Woods, Denton Wetherell and Sam Sparks. They were among 116 seniors from 42 schools picked to compete in the game, which will be played in front of fans and professional scouts. Rocky is the only Montana school represented at the event.
Cumberland (Tennessee) head coach Tim Mathis will lead the East Team. The East assistants: Josh Littrell (Waldorf), Will Finley (Waldorf), Justin Hoffman (Peru State), Eugene Crosby (Campbellsville), Tim Reynolds (St. Andrews), Andy Yost (Benedictine), Damien Goosby (Campbellsville) and Jason Burianek (Missouri Baptist).
The Senior Classic "features the top 100-120 NAIA Football Players from across the United States that have been nominated and selected by NAIA Football Coaches," per the event's Facebook page.
