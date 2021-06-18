BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College announced its 2021 inductees to the Clara Klindt Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday.
The individual inductees are Mitch Holst, Dr. Dave Shenton and Devin Uskoski. Also receiving the honor are the 1998 and 1999 Frontier Conference championship football teams.
Holst is a 1986 RMC graduate. While at Rocky, he played basketball and football for the Battlin’ Bears, and was a member of the 1984 Frontier Conference championship football team.
Shenton, the recipient of the William “Bill” Woolston Distinguished Service Award, has maintained a longtime relationship with, serving as team physician and as an instructor in the physician assistant program.
Uskoksi, a 2009 graduate of RMC, helped lead the men’s basketball team to the 2009 NAIA national championship. Uskoski was named that tournament’s MVP and ws a third team NAIA All-American.
The 1998 and 1999 football teams claimed consecutive Frontier titles, finishing 9-1 in 1998, and 9-3 in 1999. Together the teams produced 16 NAIA All Americans.
The hall of fame class will be honored at the Pub Station on September 17. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., dinner begins at 6:00 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Seats are $40 and can be reserved at www.rocky.edu/homecoming, or by calling 406-657-1142.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.