BOZEMAN — Sophomore Braden Tomlin set a Rocky Mountain College record in the long jump Wednesday during the Bobcat Preview held at Montana State.

Tomlin, of Red Lodge, jumped 6.43 meters (converted to 21 feet, 1 inch) to land in third place.

Pole vaulter Jay Jetmore finished third in the pole vault with a mark of 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11 inches) trying the school record he set in Spearfish, South Dakota, last Saturday.

Tags

Load comments