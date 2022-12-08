BOZEMAN — Sophomore Braden Tomlin set a Rocky Mountain College record in the long jump Wednesday during the Bobcat Preview held at Montana State.
Tomlin, of Red Lodge, jumped 6.43 meters (converted to 21 feet, 1 inch) to land in third place.
Pole vaulter Jay Jetmore finished third in the pole vault with a mark of 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11 inches) trying the school record he set in Spearfish, South Dakota, last Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.