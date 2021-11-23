BILLINGS — Several Rocky Mountain College athletes were named All-Frontier Conference on Tuesday in volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's cross country.
Sydney Little Light, fresh off a second-place finish in the women's competition at the NAIA national championships, was named the Frontier's cross country women's runner of the year. Little Light also won women's race at the conference championships. Sarah Paquet and Mei-Li Stevens were also first-team selections.
In men's cross country, Jackson Wilson, the Frontier champion, was chosen as men's runner of the year. Teammate Jackson Duffey was also a first-team pick.
Defensive specialist Ayla Embry was chosen as the Frontier's defensive player of the year for volleyball, as well as being named first-team all-conference. Embry is the school's all-time digs leader, and broke the program's single-game digs record with 53. Hitter Weiying Wu was named to the second team, while setter Blythe Sealey was selected to the all-freshman team.
Men's soccer player Milo Downey was a first-team selection. Teammates Niklas Kneller, Finn Lane and Connor O'Reilly were honorable mention picks.
In women's soccer, Halle Labert and Shaney McCabe were named to the first team, while Tiara Duford was honorable mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.