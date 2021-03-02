BILLINGS — Athletes from Rocky Mountain College will compete in the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships starting Wednesday at Mount Marty Fieldhouse in Yankton, South Dakota.
Rocky’s 3,200-meter relay team of Kendra Dysktra Munsterman, Mei-Li Stevens, Larissa Saarel and Sydney Little Light will get the morning session started.
Munsterman and Little Light have also qualified in the 800 and the mile, respectively.
Rocky’s men will compete in Thursday’s session.
