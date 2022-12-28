BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams will host the school's annual Green & Gold Classic event this weekend, which will feature a mix of teams from within Montana, out of state and outside the United States.
Both the Battlin' Bears' men's and women's teams will compete in the two-day event Thursday and Friday at the Fortin Center on the Rocky campus, with each squad playing their first games since a break for Christmas.
Both teams will additionally be closing out their nonconference schedules with the event.
The Rocky men (7-5 overall, 1-1 Frontier Conference) went into the holiday break with a win, defeating Hope International University (California) on Dec. 19 to close its time at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Arizona. Coach Bill Dreikosen's team lost its other two games in the event to Ottawa University (Arizona) and Menlo College (California).
Meanwhile, the Rocky women (8-4, 2-0) went 2-1 during its own trip to Arizona for the women's Cactus Classic prior to the holidays, beating Benedictine University at Mesa (Arizona) and San Diego Christian before losing its final game of the event in overtime to Rust College (Mississippi).
Four schools (besides Rocky) will play in the Green & Gold Classic: Montana Western, Providence, Dickinson State (North Dakota) and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Canada). Both Bears teams will take on SAIT and DSU on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
The Rocky men defeated SAIT 107-67 on Oct. 28 and lost to DSU 74-65 on Nov. 26. The Rocky women have yet to play SAIT this season, but won twice at DSU on back-to-back days on Nov. 25 (81-42) and 26 (79-48).
The schedule for the 2022 Green & Gold Classic is as follows:
|Thursday
|Friday
|1:30 p.m.
Women's: Montana Western vs. Dickinson State
|Women's: Montana Western vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
|3:30 p.m.
Men's: Providence vs. Dickinson State
|Men's: Providence vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
|5:30 p.m.
|Women's: Rocky Mountain College vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
|Women's: Rocky Mountain College vs. Dickinson State
|7:30 p.m.
|Men's: Rocky Mountain College vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology
|Men's: Rocky Mountain College vs. Dickinson State
