MISSOULA — Both the Rocky Mountain College men's and women's cross country teams finished second at the Montana Open on Friday.
The host Grizzlies swept the team and individual titles.
Jackson Duffey was fourth to lead the Battlin' Bears men, who are ranked No. 22 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll.
Duffey was followed by Elijah Boyd (11th), Jackson Wilson (14th), Isaac Petsch (21st) and Joseph Vanden Bos (25th).
Ruth Chepsat was seventh for the Rocky women. She was followed by Sydney Little Light (13th), Mei-Li Stevens (17th), Carina Bracy (23rd) and Carrie Daniels (24th).
Adam Peterman of UM won the men's race, while June Eastwood won the women's race by one-tenth of a second over teammate Beatrix Frissell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.