MISSOULA — Both the Rocky Mountain College men's and women's cross country teams finished second at the Montana Open on Friday.

The host Grizzlies swept the team and individual titles.

Jackson Duffey was fourth to lead the Battlin' Bears men, who are ranked No. 22 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll.

Duffey was followed by Elijah Boyd (11th), Jackson Wilson (14th), Isaac Petsch (21st) and Joseph Vanden Bos (25th).

Ruth Chepsat was seventh for the Rocky women. She was followed by Sydney Little Light (13th), Mei-Li Stevens (17th), Carina Bracy (23rd) and Carrie Daniels (24th).

Adam Peterman of UM won the men's race, while June Eastwood won the women's race by one-tenth of a second over teammate Beatrix Frissell.

