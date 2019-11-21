BILLINGS — Three Rocky Mountain College starters scored points in double digits Thursday night as the Battlin' Bears defeated Northwest University of Washington 61-54 in women's basketball.
Playing at MSUB's Alterowitz Gym, No. 18-ranked Rocky (4-1) was led by the 19 points of guard Antuanisha Wright. Teammate Markaela Francis chipped in with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Mackenzie Dethman contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals to the cause.
Northwest led 29-20 at halftime, but Rocky took control with a 24-7 scoring spree in the third quarter. Northwest had led by as many as 13 points during the second quarter.
The visitors were led by the 14 points of Alyx Fast and the double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds by Sam Van Loo.
