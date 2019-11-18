BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women's soccer team found out on Monday that it was an at-large selection for the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship tourney.
The pairings for the tournament were announced on Monday. The 45-team NAIA opening round event at 15 campus locations will occur on Friday and Saturday.
The Battlin' Bears will play No. 18 ranked MidAmerica Nazarene in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday. The winner will meet No. 12 ranked Midland on Saturday.
The opening round winners and host Mobile (Alabama) will meet up in Orange Beach, Alabama, at the NAIA National Championship final site event. The 36th annual championship takes place at the Orange Beach Sportsplex from Dec. 2-7.
Rocky (13-4-2) fell to Eastern Oregon, 2-1, in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tourney title match.
It is the second time the RMC women have advanced to the national tourney. The Bears lost 1-0 in double overtime to Simon Fraser in the opening round in 2008.
Four teams from the CCC will be playing in the tourney, with Oregon Tech and Eastern Oregon University earning automatic bids. Along with RMC, Southern Oregon University was an at-large selection.
