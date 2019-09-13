KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rocky Mountain College was honored as a Gold Level Champions of Character Five-Star Institution by the NAIA earlier this week.
The Battlin' Bears were among 180 NAIA schools to earn the Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award.
"On behalf of the Battlin' Bears athletic department, we commend the efforts of our student-athletes and coaches who epitomized what college athletics is all about," said Rocky athletic director Jeff Malby in a press release.
"We shined in the classroom, throughout the various competitive events as well as making the time to serve our community."
Honorees are ranked gold, silver and bronze status based on how well an NAIA Institution performed in the pursuit of character-driven athletics. Rocky was among the 65 schools to receive gold level status.
