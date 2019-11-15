SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Rocky Mountain College women's soccer team lost 2-1 to Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship match on Friday.

It was Rocky's first CCC title match appearance in program history.

Eastern Oregon (15-2-2) and Oregon Tech (13-3-3), which won the Cascade's regular-season title, earned the CCC's two automatic bids to the NAIA national championship.

The Mountaineers got on the board first when Morgan Farrington assisted Nah Kiebert 59 seconds into the game. The Battlin' Bears (13-4-2) tied it up in the 58th minute, when Lauryn Gamache scored her 50th career goal on an Alyssa Schneider assist. Eastern Oregon's Jenna Jensen scored the game-winning goal a minute later.

The Mountaineers outshot the Bears 17-7 and held Rocky to one shot in the first half. 

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments