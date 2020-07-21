BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College head football coach Chris Stutzriem said Tuesday that the Battlin' Bears have added Lenzell Green to the coaching staff.

Stutzriem said Green will help coach Rocky's defensive backs with assistant Paris Wilcox. Green will take Spencer Chamberlain's place on the staff. Chamberlain, who served as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach, announced his departure from Rocky last week.

Stutzriem said defensive coordinator Joe Dunning will now coach linebackers, and that special teams will be coached by committee.

Green was most recently on the staff at FCS Indiana State.

Tags

Load comments