BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College head football coach Chris Stutzriem said Tuesday that the Battlin' Bears have added Lenzell Green to the coaching staff.
Stutzriem said Green will help coach Rocky's defensive backs with assistant Paris Wilcox. Green will take Spencer Chamberlain's place on the staff. Chamberlain, who served as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach, announced his departure from Rocky last week.
Stutzriem said defensive coordinator Joe Dunning will now coach linebackers, and that special teams will be coached by committee.
Green was most recently on the staff at FCS Indiana State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.