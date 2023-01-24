Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem paces the sideline during the Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho at Herb Klindt Field on Sept. 3, 2022. Stutzriem was named a finalist last week for the open football coaching position at NCAA Division II Minot State, per a news release from the school.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem evaluates the Battlin' Bears' Spring game at Herb Klindt Field on April 8, 2022.
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College football head coach Chris Stutzriem has been named a finalist for the same position at Minot State (North Dakota), per a news release from the school.
The NCAA Division II school named Stutzriem, 34, one of two finalists for its open role Jan. 12 and welcomed the Oklahoma native to campus Jan. 17 in an open forum to meet campus and community members.
Stutzriem is listed as a finalist along with UNLV offensive analyst Ian Shields, who formerly coached now-defunct Division I Football Championship Subdivision program Jacksonville and D-II program Lenoir-Rhyne, among other stops. Shields also participated in a similar on-campus forum to Stutzriem, which was held Jan. 19.
A Minot State athletics spokesperson said to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Tuesday that the school's athletic administration is reviewing feedback from the forum and that no timeline has been set for an offer or hiring announcement. Attempts to reach Stutzriem for comment at the time of writing were unsuccessful.
During his candidate forum, Stutzriem spoke with a local newspaper, the Minot Daily News, about the open role with the Beavers and the excitement of potentially getting a crack at head coaching at the D-II level. Stutzriem has had stops on staffs at FCS South Dakota, D-II Southwestern Oklahoma State and NAIA William Penn (Iowa) previously in his coaching career.
Stutzriem has been the coach of the Battlin' Bears since 2018 when the Oklahoma native was hired to succeed the departing Jason Petrino, who left to become the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois. He was named the Frontier Conference Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading Rocky to a co-Frontier title that season, following it up with a 6-4 record this past campaign.
If hired at Minot State, Stutzriem would take the reins of a struggling Beavers program that hasn't had a winning season since 2010. Sixth-year coach Mike Aldrich's contract was not renewed at the conclusion of the 2022 season, which saw Minot State go 1-10 overall with a last-place finish in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's North Division.
