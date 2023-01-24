BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College football head coach Chris Stutzriem has been named a finalist for the same position at Minot State (North Dakota), per a news release from the school.

The NCAA Division II school named Stutzriem, 34, one of two finalists for its open role Jan. 12 and welcomed the Oklahoma native to campus Jan. 17 in an open forum to meet campus and community members.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments