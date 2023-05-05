BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College football team has named its captains for the 2023 season as selected by the players, per a Twitter post from Rocky on Friday.

The captains listed in the graphic are quarterback Trent Nobach, offensive lineman Imori Heard, defensive lineman Dylan Beridon and linebacker Prince Johnson.

Nobach is one of the frontrunners in the Battlin' Bears' ongoing starting quarterback competition for the fall. The Washington native started the final two games of last season and finished 40 of 74 passing for 386 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Johnson tallied 39 total tackles a year ago, while Beridon recorded 33 with a sack. Johnson, from Arizona, additionally snagged a pair of interceptions.

Heard, a Chicago native, was on the O-line blocking for a rushing attack that averaged 154.7 yards per game and scored 15 touchdowns.

Rocky begins its 2023 season with a nonconference game against Dickinson State (North Dakota) at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Herb Klindt Field.