BILLINGS – Chris Stutzriem sees some bright spots.
He’d prefer more stars in the Rocky Mountain College football sky.
The Battlin’ Bears can add a few more in Havre when Rocky (1-4, 2-4) plays Montana State-Northern (0-5, 1-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
It’s a matchup of two Frontier Conference teams that opened the season with success but for various reasons have struggled for more than a month. The Battlin’ Bears have lost five straight after winning their first two games and the Lights have dropped five in a row after winning their season opener.
Rocky is coming off a 21-14 loss at Southern Oregon and the Lights lost 45-7 to Eastern Oregon. MSU-Northern has been outscored 87-7 in its last two games.
“Both teams are struggling,” said Stutzriem. “But at the end of the day, we have to take care of what we can do. We continue to try and build.”
Rocky won the first meeting against MSU-Northern 53-34 at Herb Klindt Field in early September. Drew Korf passed for five touchdowns as the Battlin’ Bears rolled up 592 yards in total offense.
Receivers Josh Kraft and Carter Garsjo each caught two touchdown passes. Garsjo's season ended a few weeks ago, while Kraft — the team’s second-leading receiver — suffered a season-ending broken collarbone in last week’s game against Southern Oregon.
Rocky will also be without defensive end Ari Johnson (hamstring) and linebacker Wes Harshbarger (bicep tendon).
Korf injured his arm on the last drive against SOU but is expected to play this week. “He’s OK. He practiced all week,” Stutzriem said.
One of the bright spots has been receiver Lucas Overton. Overton caught 11 passes for 147 yards against SOU. He is ranked among the top four nationally in four different categories. The junior is second for total catches (45), third for catches per game (7.5), fifth for total receiving yards (591) and 10th for receiving yards per game (98.5).
Stutzriem said he has seen improvement from both the defensive and offensive lines but more is needed from the quarterback. Since the five touchdown game against the Lights, Korf has thrown just four scoring passes in the next four games.
“We have to have improvement at quarterback,” said Stutzriem. “That’s on me. I have to do a better job of coaching.”
Rocky’s defensive focus will be MSU-Northern quarterback Brenden Medina. Medina has thrown for 1,359 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“We have to be in attack mode. We have to get after the quarterback,” Stutzriem said. “Defensively, we have to make him one-dimensional … take away his RPO (run, pass, option) game. Make him stand in the pocket and keep putting pressure on him.”
Rocky returns home Oct. 26 against Carroll College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.