BUTTE -- Rocky Mountain College quarterback Drew Korf tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Devin Pope and running backs Victor Ngalamulume and Sam Sparks each notched goal line scores as the Battlin' Bears surged past No. 23 Montana Tech 38-23 in the season finale for both teams on Saturday at Bob Green Field.
Rocky, under first-year coach Chris Stutzriem, concludes the season at 3-7 in the Frontier Conference while Tech—which two weeks ago was gunning for an at-large playoff bid—finishes at 6-4.
The turnover battle was the difference, as Tech committed five with two interceptions and three lost fumbles while Rocky fumbled just once.
It was the Battlin’ Bears first win over a ranked opponent since upending No. 9 Dickinson State in the season opener. Tech ended the season on a two-game skid.
Tech quarterback Jet Campbell opened the scoring with a 1-yard keeper four minutes into the game. The two teams exchanged field goals before the Battlin' Bears—sparked by an interception of Campbell—scored 17 unanswered points to close out the half with a 23-10 lead. Two of those points came on a holding penalty on a Tech punt out of the Orediggers own endzone that resulted in a safety.
Rocky’s scoring run continued through the third quarter as Korf and Pope connected for their second touchdown of the day on 17-yard completion and Ngalamulume barreled into the endzone from 1 yard out to put the Battlin’ Bears up 38-10 and essentially ice the game.
Campbell hit Alec Wooley-Steele in stride for a 57-yard score at the end of the third quarter to trim Rocky’s lead to 38-17 in the final minute of the third quarter. Rocky responded with a drive that extended into the middle of the final quarter to stymie Tech’s attempt at a comeback.
Rocky’s running game outpaced Tech 145 to 73 while the Orediggers out threw the Battlin’ Bears 284-108.
With under two minutes left, backup Tech quarterback Kaleb Winterburn threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kiley Caprara for the final score of the game.
Korf finished with 13 completions and 108 yards to go with his two touchdowns while Campbell racked up 202 yards.
Notes:
• Yellow flags were a common sight throughout the game as the two teams combined for 27 penalties—15 on Tech and 12 on Rocky—that resulted in 268 penalty yards.
• Both teams opted to try an onside kick in the first half. Neither attempt was successful.
