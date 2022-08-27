ASHLAND, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College is no longer winless at Southern Oregon.
The No. 19 ranked Battlin’ Bears led by 17 points at halftime and went on to post a 27-10 victory over Southern Oregon in Frontier Conference football here Saturday.
It as the season-opener for both teams.
Rocky, which finished tied with Carroll for second place in the league’s preseason coaches poll, was 7-3 last season and won a share of the Frontier title.
Rocky, which had defeated Southern Oregon 42-28 in the season-opener at Herb Klindt Field last season, entered the contest 0-5 all-time at SOU according to a RMC press release.
This time, Rocky led 17-0 at halftime. The Bears got the scoring started with four seconds left in the first period when Zaire Wilcox hauled in a seven-yard pass from Nate Dick after a drive of eight plays and 76 yards. Austin Drake hit the PAT for the 7-0 advantage.
Dick, a 2017 Billings Senior graduate, scored the Bears’ second touchdown on a seven-yard run he concluded diving for the pylon at the 8:44 mark of the second quarter. Drake again scored on the conversion kick and the Bears were up 14-0.
Drake then answered after a nine-play, 41-yard drive and made a 30-yard field goal with 23 seconds left in the first half to extend the lead to 17-0.
Dick finished the game 16 of 30 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His two interceptions were in SOU territory in the third quarter, but the Bears held SOU to a single field goal after the turnovers.
Dick also rushed 16 times for 81 yards and a score.
Wilcox was a force for the Bears on the ground. He rushed for 134 yards on 24 carries. Wilcox had a long run of 49 yards that that led to Dick’s seven-yard TD to give the Battlin’ Bears a 14-point advantage. Wilcox was also a key receiver with three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Trae Henry had three receptions for 76 yards for RMC, while teammate DeNiro Killian Jr. caught four passes for 64 yards and Andrew Simon added four receptions for 28 yards.
The Raiders lost starting quarterback Nate Struck to injury in the second quarter according to an RMC press release. On SOU’s first drive to start the second quarter, Struck was injured and backup Blake Asciutto entered the game. Struck didn’t return to the contest.
SOU got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a Cesar Ruiz 31-yard field goal at the 3:58 mark cut RMC’s lead to 17-3.
Drake booted another field goal with 1:20 remaining in the third when he connected on a 20-yard attempt to extend the lead back to 17 points (20-3).
The Raiders, who finished 3-7 last year and were ranked second to last in the eight-team Frontier preseason coaches poll, scored their lone touchdown with 8:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ben Graziani caught a seven-yard pass from Asciutto and after the PAT by Ruiz, the score was 20-10 RMC.
Rocky’s John Waddell made an interception late in the fourth quarter to snuff out an SOU drive.
Asciutto finished 15 of 33 for SOU with 161 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception.
Overall, Rocky totaled 456 yards (210 passing and 246 rushing) and the Raiders tallied 269 yards (85 rushing and 184 passing).
RMC finished the scoring when Dick connected with Matt White on an eight-yard TD pass with 1:03 left in regulation. Drake made the point-after kick for the 27-10 advantage.
Kaysan Barnett totaled eight tackles to lead RMC and Nolan McCafferty added five. Brail Lipford, Prince Johnson and Isaiah Tennell each had four tackles for the Bears. Ethan Hurst added a sack for a loss of nine yards.
Rocky will host College of Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field in the Bears’ home opener. C of I opened the season with a 31-3 victory over Montana State-Northern Saturday.
NOTES: SOU leads the all-time series with Rocky 9-4 according to a RMC release. ... Rocky traveled to the game via a chartered flight. The Bears were scheduled to return home immediately after the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.