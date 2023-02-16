BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's football team will host its annual spring game April 22 at Herb Klindt Field. 

A time for the game, along with the remainder of the Battlin' Bears spring schedule, is yet to be announced. Rocky's Bear Bash will also be held on April 22. 

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments