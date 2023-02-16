Rocky Mountain College football to host annual spring game April 22 406mtsports.com Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's football team will host its annual spring game April 22 at Herb Klindt Field. A time for the game, along with the remainder of the Battlin' Bears spring schedule, is yet to be announced. Rocky's Bear Bash will also be held on April 22. Rocky recently welcomed its 23-man recruiting class for 2023, of which four players from the class are currently on campus as spring enrollees. Coach Chris Stutzriem, who returns to Rocky after fielding interest from the NCAA Division II ranks in the offseason, is entering his fifth season in charge. The Bears went 6-4 overall in 2022 with an identical record in Frontier Conference play. Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Football Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears Frontier Conference Naia Football Herb Klindt Field Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana district basketball tournaments East Helena girls basketball team makes more history, Corvallis boys advance in Western A play-in tournament Montana has 11 state finalists selected for National Coach of the Year awards Brent Pease promoted to coordinator as Bobby Hauck makes changes to Montana Grizzlies offensive staff With little room for error, Montana State Bobcats welcome Montana Grizzlies to town Saturday
