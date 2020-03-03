BILLINGS — Markaela Francis of Rocky Mountain College has been selected as the women's basketball player of the week by the Frontier Conference.
Francis is a 6-foot senior forward from Great Falls.
No. 24-ranked Rocky closed out the regular season with a pair of home wins over No. 21 Lewis-Clark State and Montana Tech.
Francis averaged 30 points, nine rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She shot 70 percent from the field and knocked down 14 of 19 free throws.
