LAUREL — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each won their separate Beartooth Invite team titles Tuesday at Laurel Golf Club, keeping each squad unbeaten thus far in the fall season.
The Battlin’ Bears cleaned house across the two-day event, highlighted by sophomore Valentina Zuleta winning the women’s individual title with a 148 total, her second tournament win of the season. The women as a whole finished with a 628 stroke total overall to win by 10 strokes over Wayland Baptist and had additional high finishes from senior Claire Wright (156, third), freshman Kadence Fisher (161, sixth) and freshmen Breana Jensen and Grace Metcalf (168, tied-seventh).
The men’s team won by an even wider margin, finishing its two rounds with a 589 stroke total to win by 25 strokes. Freshman Aidan McDonagh shot a 72 on Tuesday to finish with a 143 two-day total and second place overall for the tournament, while his teammates chipped in to snag the invite’s third through sixth spots, as well. Senior Hadyn Driver placed third with a 147 total, freshman William Dexheimer tied with junior Leon Doedtmann for fourth with a 148 and senior Daniel Sigujonsson finished with a 152 to tie for sixth.
Rocky’s golf teams tee off for October on Monday morning as they’ll host the Battlin’ Bears Invite at Yegen Golf Club in Billings.
