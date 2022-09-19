Rocky Mountain College's Aidan McDonagh and Valentina Zuleta were selected Monday as the Frontier Conference's golfers of the week.
Both McDonagh, a freshman from melbourne, Australia, and Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Columbia, were the medalists at last week's MSU-Northern Invitational in Shelby.
McDonagh shot a 4-over-par 220 (76-72-72) for the men. Zuleta fashioned a 5-over 149 for the women.
