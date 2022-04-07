BILLINGS — Chris Stutzriem wants to see his Rocky Mountain College football team dial up somewhere between 80 and 100 plays during its Green & Gold Spring Game on Friday at Herb Klindt Field.
The game, which begins at 6 p.m., is the Battlin’ Bears final chance to make on-field evaluations until fall camp commences in August. Getting in as much work as possible will be a big deal for Stutzriem, Rocky’s fourth-year coach whose team is coming off a 7-3 season and a share of the Frontier Conference crown.
“Situational football,” Stutzriem said of the team’s focus. “And tackling, I want to see that. We’re improving on that all the time. And just finding guys that are pushing, and finding guys that we think may be starters or guys that are continuing to make that growth. All those things are going to help us in the long run.”
It will be Rocky’s first traditional spring game since 2019. The pandemic wiped out everything in 2020, and the Bears played an abbreviated four-game Frontier Conference schedule last spring.
The format will pit the offense versus the defense, will include referees and feature more of a youthful flavor, as veterans like quarterback Nate Dick, tight end Andrew Simon, linebacker Nolan McCafferty, defensive lineman Dylan Beridon and safety Ty Reynolds aren’t expected to play.
Fans are also invited to partake in a pregame tailgate that begins at 4 p.m.
The game, though, is only part of what will be a larger day of events for Rocky’s athletic department, which will host a “Bear Bash” fundraiser beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday inside the Fortin Center.
The fundraiser is a reboot of a similar event Rocky used to host prior to the pandemic. Only now, first-year athletic director Jim Klemann is putting his own spin on it.
“It’s really an opportunity to get together to celebrate Rocky athletics, and hopefully raise some support for our programs,” said Klemann, who took over as AD in October. “It hasn't been done now for a few years — I think pre-COVID was kind of the last time it happened.
“And so with me coming on board and assuming my role, I tried to figure out what it could look like in a new light. We kind of took the bare bones of that event and what the purpose behind it was and kind of reinvented it.”
The Bear Bash, which Klemann said will be a casual and fun event, will include a silent auction, raffle giveaways, a meet-and-greet with Rocky coaches, athletes and staff, as well as a season-in-review presentation.
Tickets are $50, which includes heavy appetizers and refreshments, and a commemorative Rocky Mountain College pint glass. All proceeds and funds raised will benefit Rocky athletics.
Klemann said the event will also serve as a commemoration of what the athletic programs at Rocky have done this year — notably a conference championship in football, the best-ever season in women’s basketball, which produced a 29-win season, a league title and a run to the Round of 8 at the NAIA national tournament, and the ski racing team's title-winning performances at the USCSA national championships.
“My hope is that folks come out and have a great time and get a little bit more insight of what we do here in athletics and how they can support us and how those funds go into impacting our student-athletes on a daily basis,” Klemann said. “There's a ton to be able to celebrate, as well as kind of give my vision and mission of the future of Rocky athletics and what I really believe in and kind of the direction that we're heading.
“I want an opportunity to have our coaches introduced so folks know who they are. And then the biggest thing is just to be able to go around and meet people and interact and develop some relationships.”
The prime giveaway of the evening is a VIP trip to the Bears’ 2022 road game at Frontier rival Southern Oregon, a prize that includes a flight, hotel, meals and a ticket to the game.
The team typically would bus to Ashland, Oregon, for the contest, but this year chose to charter by air.
“We talk a lot about the student-athlete experience,” Klemann said. “We did the math, and we could put our kids on the road for 18 hours and miss a bunch of class, or for a little bit more we can secure a charter plane. We're going to have some opportunities for folks to buy seats, as well. And, again, it’s about improving that student experience.
“I think it'll be a great thing for our kids in their experience but also for our fans. I think it's going to be great to garner some interest and support of that trip and go down there and cheer them on.”
Tickets for the Bear Bash can be purchased on the splash page at www.gobattlinbears.com or in person at the door at the Fortin Center.
“Our ability to continue to have impactful programs, we can't do that without financial support,” Klemann said. “And so this also adds that component to where we get to talk about vision, mission and culture, and we get to celebrate the success and then we also get to raise money to help continue that.”
