DICKINSON, N.D. — Tayshawun Bradford knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points Friday night as Rocky Mountain College beat Dakota Wesleyan of South Dakota 75-69 at the Sam Milanovich Classic men's basketball tournament.
The Battlin' Bears (2-3) also received 15 points from Maxim Stephens and seven rebounds from Beau Santistevan.
Rocky led 42-30 at halftime, but Dakota Wesleyan kept things interesting with a 39-33 second-half surge.
The Tigers (4-5) were within four points with around six minutes to play, but the Bears held on.
Koln Oppold led Dakota Wesleyan with 18 points. Teammate Mason Larson provided a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Rocky will play host Dickinson State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
