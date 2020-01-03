BILLINGS — Brandon The Boy knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points in helping direct Rocky Mountain College to a 71-65 conquest over visiting Dickinson State Friday night in men's basketball at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Teammates Kelson Eiselein, Maxim Stephens and Sam Vining added 10 points apiece to the Battlin' Bears' cause.
Grant Wallace chipped in with 10 rebounds.
Rocky improved to 6-5 with the win. DSU dipped to 3-10.
The Bears led the Blue Hawks, 33-32, at halftime.
DSU's Malcohm Hill posted a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Four other Blue Hawks also scored in double figures.
Rocky shot 11 of 35 from 3-point range. DSU was 9 of 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.