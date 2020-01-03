BILLINGS — Brandon The Boy knocked down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points in helping direct Rocky Mountain College to a 71-65 conquest over visiting Dickinson State Friday night in men's basketball at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Teammates Kelson Eiselein, Maxim Stephens and Sam Vining added 10 points apiece to the Battlin' Bears' cause. 

Grant Wallace chipped in with 10 rebounds.

Rocky improved to 6-5 with the win. DSU dipped to 3-10.

The Bears led the Blue Hawks, 33-32, at halftime.

DSU's Malcohm Hill posted a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Four other Blue Hawks also scored in double figures.

Rocky shot 11 of 35 from 3-point range. DSU was 9 of 31.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments