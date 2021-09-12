BILLINGS — Igor Soares scored in the 87th minutes as the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears defeated the University of Jamestown 1-0 in men's soccer Sunday afternoon at Herb Klindt Field.
The Battlin' Bears (3-0-1) outshot the Jimmies 20-3, including 6-1 in the shots on goal category.
Ryan Cornwall made one save for Rocky.
Jamestown, of the NAIA Great Plains Athletic Conference, fell to 1-2-1.
Rocky will begin Cascade Collegiate Conference play on Saturday at Providence at 1 p.m.
In the women's match earlier in the day, Penelope Hoppe scored in the 23rd minutes as Jamestown dealt the Bears a 1-0 setback. The Jimmies are now 5-0-0.
Rocky dropped to 3-1-1 with the loss.
Both teams had seven shots. Four of RMC's attempts were on goal, while Jamestown had three shots on goal.
The RMC women play at Providence on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for their first conference action.
