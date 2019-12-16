CHANDLER, Ariz. — Despite five Battlin' Bears scoring in double figures, Rocky Mountain College suffered an 87-86 loss to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of Arizona in men's basketball on Monday.
Rocky (4-4, 1-1 Frontier) led by 12 points at 64-52, the largest margin of the game, in the second half before Embry-Riddle (4-5, 0-0 Cal Pac) embarked on a 22-9 run to retake the lead at 74-73.
The Eagles led 87-83 inside the final minute before Rocky's Sam Vining hit a 3-pointer to draw the Bears within one. Rocky, however, missed a shot at the buzzer.
Shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point territory, Vining's 20 points led a quintuple of double-digit scorers for the Bears.
Brandon The Boy had 16 points. Clayton Ladine recorded 15 points and a team-high six rebounds and seven assists.
Grant Wallace scored 14 points in addition to a 12-point performance from Darius Henderson.
Embry-Riddle's Johnson and Gilbert Ibarra each scored 22 points with Johnson also pulling in 10 rebounds. Trace Edmier had 16 points and 10 boards, as well.
Rocky will finish playing in the 2019 Cactus Classic in Chandler on Tuesday afternoon with a game against Park University of Gilbert, Arizona.
