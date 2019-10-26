GREAT FALLS — Rocky Mountain College made 16 3-pointers in a 107-74 win over the University of Lethbridge on Saturday in men's basketball.

The Battlin' Bears will play Yellowstone Christian College at the Shrine Auditorium on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Clayton Ladine scored a game-high 23 points for Rocky and came one assist shy of a double-double. Brandon The Boy had 19 points, while Sam Vining and Maxim Stephens each had 14. Ladine also had a team-high five steals, while Vining had a team-best eight rebounds.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments