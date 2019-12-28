BILLINGS — With five players scoring points in double figures, the Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team used balance in overwhelming Portland Bible College 94-57 Saturday night at the Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic tournament being played at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Battling Bears ended a three-game losing streak with the win and evened their season record at 5-5.
Rocky was on the receiving end of 21 points and eight rebounds from Maxim Stephens. He shot 6 of 8 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.
The other Bears in double digits included Darius Henderson 18, Sam Vining 17, Brandon The Boy 12 and Grant Wallace 10.
Henderson also had seven rebounds. Teammate Clayton Ladine handed out nine assists.
Rocky was up 45-30 at intermission, and outscored Portland Bible 49-27 in the second half.
The Bears shot 52.5% overall, with 10 3-pointers. Portland Bible made just 40.3% of its shots.
Rocky's bench outpointed Portland Bible, 49-10. The Bears also held a big rebounding edge, 37-21.
The Oregon school got 17 points and seven rebounds from Moses McEwen. Ahmad Kempster added 13 points and Aaron Deatherage 11.
Rocky shot 22 of 27 from the foul line, compared to 5 of 8 for Portland Bible.
Earlier in the evening, the Rocky women's team pushed its winning streak to three games by beating Mount Royal University 88-55.
The 25th-ranked Battlin' Bears (9-3) were led by the 21 points and 10 rebounds of senior forward Markaela Francis. Five Rocky players scored points in double digits.
Francis, from Great Falls, shot 7 of 12 from the field and 7 of 10 from the foul line.
She went over 1,000 career points with her latest scoring outburst.
Rocky led 38-27 at halftime, then put up 32 third-quarter points to construct a comfy 70-33 cushion.
Kloie Thatcher scored 15 points for the Bears, followed by Destinee Pointer with 14, Mackenzie Dethman with 12 and Shiloh McCormick with 10.
Mount Royal, from Calgary, Alberta, was led by the 13 points of Jenika Martens and 11 from Maddison Hooper.
Rocky shot 44% from the field. Mount Royal was hounded by 27 turnovers.
The Bears are scheduled to play Jan. 6 against Yellowstone Christian College.
In Saturday's first game, the University of Providence women rolled to a 90-52 win over Bethesda University of California.
The 17th-ranked Argos (9-5) outscored Bethesda (0-22) 29-7 in the second quarter.
Providence’s Jenna Randich led all players with 19 points (7 of 13 on field goals), and Parker Esary added 18 (8 of 9). Megan Burt scored 17 (4 of 7) to lead Bethesda, which was outrebounded 54-26.
The Argos (0-2 against Frontier Conference opponents) will resume conference play on Jan. 9 at home against MSU-Northern.
