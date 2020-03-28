BILLINGS — Guard Tayshawun Bradford of Porterville College in California has signed with the Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball team.

Bradford will join the program as a junior for the 2020-21 season, Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen announced.

Bradford averaged 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season at Porterville, and was named first-team All-Central Valley Conference.

“Tayshawun is a guy we are very excited to have joining our program. He is going to bring toughness, scoring ability and size to our backcourt next year,” Dreikosen said in a press release.

