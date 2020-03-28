BILLINGS — Guard Tayshawun Bradford of Porterville College in California has signed with the Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball team.
Bradford will join the program as a junior for the 2020-21 season, Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen announced.
Bradford averaged 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season at Porterville, and was named first-team All-Central Valley Conference.
“Tayshawun is a guy we are very excited to have joining our program. He is going to bring toughness, scoring ability and size to our backcourt next year,” Dreikosen said in a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.