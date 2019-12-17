CHANDLER, Ariz. — Jake Ellis scored 30 points and dished out five assists to help Park University Gilbert (Arizona) top Rocky Mountain College 80-77 in overtime at the Cactus Classic on Tuesday.
Grant Wallace finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Rocky. Darius Henderson added 12 points and seven rebounds and Brandon The Boy scored 11 points.
Wallace scored 12 first-half points as the Battlin’ Bears took a 41-27 lead into the break. Park-Gilbert rallied back, however, and tied the game with 10 seconds left on a basketball by Ellis and continued the momentum into overtime.
The Bears dropped both their Cactus Classic games by a combined four points. Rocky lost to Embry-Riddle 87-86 on Monday.
Rocky (4-5) will host the Hampton Inn Green & Gold Classic on Dec. 27-28. The Bears play Portland Bible College on Dec. 28.
