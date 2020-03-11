LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Rocky Mountain College placed its three scoring skiers in the top seven and the Bears rallied to win the giant slalom national title for the second straight season on Wednesday at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association National Championships.
The Bears won the championship with a time of 6:21.70. Sierra Nevada University was second in 6:22.32 and Babson College was third in 6:22.46. Castleton University was fourth.
Alexander Sehlberg placed third for the Battlin’ Bears and Oscar Dalmalm was fifth to earn first-team All-American honors. The Bears’ Filip Johansson was seventh and Ludvig Bye 10th to earn second-team All-American status.
RMC coach Jerry Wolf said he was impressed as his team, consisting of four freshmen and a sophomore, withstood the pressure after trailing when the first run was complete.
“It feels awesome. We were in third as a team after the first run,” he said. “Castleton was ahead. There were four teams within a half-second of each other team-wise. It was anybody’s race out of those four teams for the win. That was super exciting.”
Wolf said both slaloms will now be held on Thursday. The women’s was originally scheduled for Thursday and the men’s slalom for Friday. However, the weather forecast calls for above freezing temperatures Thursday night and rain on Friday.
“It would just turn to a snow cone, which is no good,” Wolf said of the course if the forecast holds. “But, the surface should be great tomorrow. It will work out great. During the year, we run the men’s and women’s slalom together on the same day. We did that at regionals. It’s not that big of a deal.”
Rocky will be aiming to earn its first national men’s title since 2018. The RMC men’s ski racing team has won national titles in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“Oh, my goodness, I wish we had another day to think on it, but they are hot, so why not? Let’s go do it again,” Wolf said. “For sure, they are pretty pumped up. In the slalom things can happen quick, as it did last year. We won the GS last year, but didn’t win the overall. Anything can happen, it happens quick. … We are ready, though.”
The Rocky women placed third in the skier cross, behind the University of Wisconsin Madison, and the University of Connecticut.
Sydney Weaver of RMC placed third to earn first-team All-American honors. Hannah Clancy of RMC was ninth and was a second-team All-American. The Battlin’ Bears’ Jessica Liu finished in 11th place. Larissa Saarel was 19th for Rocky and Emily Aga 22nd.
"It’s nice to be on the podium. That was excellent," Wolf said. "It was pretty hard snow today. That is great for the alpine event, but for skier cross you have bumps and jumps, and being really hard snow, it is hard on you. You have jumps when you take air, but they did really well in difficult conditions for the Lady Bears.”
The RMC women placed third in the GS on Tuesday.
Wolf said that although it would be difficult for the Battlin’ Bears women’s team to win the overall alpine title, the Bears are aiming for a spot on the podium and still have a goal to win the championship.
“It will be a stretch for them to take first, but they are gunning for it,” he said. “If they win the slalom, it depends on how it pans out as far as going into a tiebreaker. They will give it their all and be gunning for it and want to keep on the podium. They are pretty fired up.”
Rocky’s men won the skier cross title on Tuesday.
The Bears also have the dual slalom competition on Saturday.
