BILLINGS — Four Battlin' Bears found the back of the net during Rocky Mountain College's (9-3, 8-1 CCC) 8-0 shutout win against College of Idaho (6-6, 4-5 CCC) Sunday at Wendy's Field on the RMC campus.
Rocky's Pablo Ferreira powered in the match's first goal early in the sixth minute off an assist from Sam Davidson. Within the next 30 minutes, Nolan Sherwood found the back of the net twice with Davidon once again providing an assist. Sky Swenson knocked in a goal in the 36th minute with an assist from Ferriera.
Early in the second period, a shot on goal from Swenson ricocheted off the crossbar into the head of a Yote and back into the goal to put the Battlin' Bears up 5-0.
Sherwood scored his third goal of the game in the 56th minute followed by two goals from Marco Kummerle to close out the match.
All three of Rocky's goalkeepers saw the field during the match.
"When we play like we did today, we can score a lot of goals," said Rocky coach Richard Duffy in a press release. "The best part is that this is coming from everybody and not just one player."
Rocky will play at the University of Providence on Oct. 25.
