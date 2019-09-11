KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team is ranked No. 23 in the first NAIA Top 25 poll of the regular season.

The Battlin' Bears (1-2) were ranked No. 8 in the preseason poll released in August.

Rocky is the lone team from the Cascade Collegiate Conference among the top 25.

Missouri Valley (4-0) is ranked No. 1, receiving 17 first-place votes. The Vikings scored 22 goals in their first four matches.

