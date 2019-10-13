BILLINGS — Marco Kummerle scored four goals and Nolan Sherwood added three as the Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team thumped Walla Walla (Washington) 12-0 on Sunday at Herb Klindt Field.
It was the fourth straight win for RMC (7-3, 6-1). Walla Walla fell to 3-9, 1-6.
Sky Swenson, Sam Davidson, Seth Kalberer, Daylen Storaci and Lachlan Gilchrist all added a goal for RMC.
Swenson tallied five assists for the Battlin' Bears and Jonah Gronmayer and Sherwood each had two.
Rocky goalies Brandon Kraenzel, Kristofer Wennin and Ryan Cornwall combined for the shutout.
The Bears will next host Eastern Oregon University on Friday at Wendy's Field at RMC.
