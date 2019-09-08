JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Pablo Ferreira scored two first-half goals and Nolan Sherwood notched assists on four goals in the first 45 minutes as Rocky Mountain College built a five-goal lead en route to a 9-3 win over Jamestown in men's soccer on Sunday.
Marco Kummerle also found the net twice for the No. 8 Battlin' Bears (1-2), who picked up their first win of the 2019 season. Jamestown dropped to 2-2.
Sherwood tallied a goal of his own off an assist by Kummerle at 63:41 mark.
Milo Downey, Sky Swenson, Sam Davidson and Lachlan Gilchrist scored the other goals for RMC.
Downey, Jonah Gronmayer and Seth Kalberer all added assists.
Three goalies played for the Battlin' Bears. Kristofer Wennin, Ryan Cornwall and Brandon Kraenzel each recorded one of Rocky's three saves.
RMC opens conference play on Sept. 20 against Multnomah at Wendy's Field.
