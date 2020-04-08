BILLINGS — Junior college transfer Raoul Harley has signed a letter of intent to play men’s basketball at Rocky Mountain College, Battlin’ Bears coach Bill Dreikosen announced on Wednesday.
A 6-foot-5 forward, Harley comes to RMC from Diablo Valley College (Pleasant Hill, California), and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Harley averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds a game in helping lead the Vikings to a 19-11 overall record. For his efforts he was named first team all-Big 8 Conference.
“Raoul will bring much needed length and athleticism to our team,” Dreikosen said in a school press release. “He has an excellent ability to rebound the ball at a high level. We also like the fact that Raoul is 23 years old and brings a lot of game experience.”
