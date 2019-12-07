HAVRE — Clayton Ladine scored 21 points and Sam Vining had 20 Saturday night as Rocky Mountain College bumped off No. 17 Montana State-Northern 90-86 in overtime in Frontier Conference men's basketball.

Rocky (1-1, 4-2) outscored Northern (1-1, 6-1) during the overtime period.

The Battlin' Bears shot 50% from 3-point range (12 of 24) and 53.2 percent overall.

Both Ladine and Vining also had eight rebounds apiece.

Rocky received 16 points from Kelson Eiselein and 10 from Grant Wallace.

Brandon The Boy knocked down two free throws with four seconds to go in OT to put the Bears up by four points.

Northern's Mascio McCadney scored 17 points to lead five Lights in double figures.

Teammate Adam Huse made two free throws with six seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 77-all and set the stage for OT.

The Lights shot just 25% (5 of 20) from 3-point range.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments