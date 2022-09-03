The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's soccer teams notched wins on Saturday.
The Battlin' Bear men, playing in Iowa, rolled past McPherson College 7-1, while the women, playing in Great Falls, won 5-0 over the University of Providence.
Igor Soares was responsible for three goals for the Rocky men.
Angel Mange, Finn Lane, Niklas Kneller and Maddox Gallia also scored goals for the Bears.
Winning goalie Stefan Schenk had six saves.
On the women's side, Rocky's Halle Labert had two goals for the winning Bears. Morgan Ferestad and Ally Gockley also had goals in the nonconference match.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.