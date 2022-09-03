The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's soccer teams notched wins on Saturday.

The Battlin' Bear men, playing in Iowa, rolled past McPherson College 7-1, while the women, playing in Great Falls, won 5-0 over the University of Providence.

Igor Soares was responsible for three goals for the Rocky men. 

Angel Mange, Finn Lane, Niklas Kneller and Maddox Gallia also scored goals for the Bears.

Winning goalie Stefan Schenk had six saves.

On the women's side, Rocky's Halle Labert had two goals for the winning Bears. Morgan Ferestad and Ally Gockley also had goals in the nonconference match.

