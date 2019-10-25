GREAT FALLS — The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's soccer teams posted wins over the University of Providence on Friday.
The Battlin' Bears men (10-3, 9-1) earned a 2-1 victory with Nolan Sherwood's game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining in the match.
Sky Swenson gave Rocky a 1-0 lead with a goal in the first half.
The two teams combined for just 15 shots and eight on goal. Rocky goal keeper Kristofer Wennin had one save.
Mhari Smith scored a goal in each half in the women's 3-0 victory. Smith scored in the ninth minute and added a second score in the 61st. Teammate Lauryn Gamache added a goal at 52:37.
Battlin' Bears goal keeper Maia Wetzel had four saves. Rocky doubled up UP on shots, 16-8 and held an 11-3 edge for shots on goal.
Both Battlin' Bears teams play at Carroll College on Sunday.
