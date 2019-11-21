BILLINGS — For the second straight year, both of Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams are competing on the national stage. The two teams will compete Friday at the NAIA Cross Country Championships in Vancouver, Washington.

"Both of our teams now know what to expect," coach Mike McLean said in a press release. "Both teams are ready to go and we have high expectations."

The women's team from Rocky will look to continue one of the most successful seasons in program history.

Ranked No. 13 in the NAIA, Rocky's women finished first at the 2019 Frontier Conference championships.

Rocky's Ruth Chepsat earned the Frontier women's runner of the year award after placing first at the conference meet.

This year's national meet will be held at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.

The No. 19 ranked Battlin' Bears' men finished second in the Frontier meet, behind Lewis-Clark State, for the second year in a row.

The team is led by Jackson Duffey, who placed fourth at the conference championships.

