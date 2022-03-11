LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Rocky Mountain College men's alpine ski racing team placed second overall at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association national championships at Whiteface Mountain on Friday.
Rocky was the overall national champion in 2020, the last time the meet was held before this season. Last year's meet was wiped out due to the coronavirus crisis. In 2020, Rocky claimed the national giant slalom and slalom titles as well.
Perennial power Sierra Nevada University won the overall men's alpine championship this year. Babson College was third in the overall race.
On Friday, SNU skied to the slalom title with a combined time of 4:31.11. Rocky was second in 4:34.95 and Northern Michigan third in 4:40.01. Babson College was fourth.
SNU had won the GS on Wednesday and RMC was second. Babson was third.
Andreas Unhjem Smith of Sierra Nevada won the slalom on Friday, Lorenzo Mencaccini of Castleton University was second and Jeger Halbjorhus of SNU finished third.
For the Battlin' Bears, Filip Johansson was fifth, Gusten Berglund was ninth and Oscar Dalmalm 10th. Johansson earned first-team All-American honors, and Berglund and Dalmalm achieved second-team All-American status.
Johansson was fifth in the men's individual overall for first-team All-American honors and Berglund sixth for second-team recognition.
Unhjem Smith was the overall men's champion.
On Saturday, the men's and women's dual slalom competitions will be held.
