BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball program has added junior college transfer Nick Hart, Battlin’ Bears coach Bill Dreikosen announced Thursday.

Evans, a 6-foot-4 guard, joined the Battlin’ Bears program this semester after transferring from East Los Angeles College, where he helped lead the Huskies to a 48-11 record during his two seasons.

As a senior at West Covina High School (California), Hart averaged 30.2 points and 11 rebounds per game while shooting 89% from the free-throw line.

“We are impressed with Nick’s daily positive energy that he brings to the court,” Dreikosen said in a school press release. “His motor and athleticism will be great assets to our team. Nick has cat-like quickness that you cannot teach. We believe that he will make an immediate impact in our program.”

Tags

Load comments