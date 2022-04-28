BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team on Thursday announced the signing of Luca Brooks from Upton, Wyoming.
Brooks, a 6-foot guard, will join the Battlin' Bears in the 2021-22 season after a four-year career at Upton High School. Brooks averaged 20 points, five rebounds and four steals per game while winning two 1A state championships with the Bobcats. He was a three-time all-state selection.
“Luca Brooks is a proven winner, and we are excited to have him join our program,” Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a press release. “He has exemplified this by leading his team since he was a sophomore to a 71-5 record and ending it with back-to-back state championships.
“Luca is a point guard with excellent quickness and an exceptional ability to read the floor. We believe with his great instincts and playmaking ability, he will become a strong addition to our program.”
Brooks plans to pursue a degree in education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.