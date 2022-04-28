BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team on Thursday announced the signing of Luca Brooks from Upton, Wyoming.

Brooks, a 6-foot guard, will join the Battlin' Bears in the 2021-22 season after a four-year career at Upton High School. Brooks averaged 20 points, five rebounds and four steals per game while winning two 1A state championships with the Bobcats. He was a three-time all-state selection.

“Luca Brooks is a proven winner, and we are excited to have him join our program,” Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a press release. “He has exemplified this by leading his team since he was a sophomore to a 71-5 record and ending it with back-to-back state championships.

“Luca is a point guard with excellent quickness and an exceptional ability to read the floor. We believe with his great instincts and playmaking ability, he will become a strong addition to our program.”

Brooks plans to pursue a degree in education.

