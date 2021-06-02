BILLINGS — Kael Robinson of Hamilton, New Zealand, has signed to join the Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball program.

Robinson is a 6-foot-6 guard. He comes to Rocky from a four-year high school career at St. Johns College secondary school, where he averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game, and shot 67% from the field and 43% from the 3-point arc.

He was a member of the 2020 New Zealand U19 national team, and currently plays for the Wellington Saints of the New Zealand National Basketball League.

Robinson’s signing was announced Tuesday via a Rocky-issued press release.

