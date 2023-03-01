Editor's note: This article has been corrected to note that there will be another round of play at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate on Wednesday.
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Rocky Mountain College men's golf team was placed 15th of 15 teams at the conclusion of play Tuesday at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club.
The field is near-entirely composed of NCAA Division I schools, with NAIA Rocky being the only non-D-I program in the tournament. As such, the Battlin' Bears have struggled to keep up, shooting a 49-over 625 over the two rounds of play to finish seven strokes behind 14th-placed Winthrop after Tuesday's round.
Freshman William Dexheimer led Rocky after Tuesday by firing an 8-over 152 (74-78) for the tournament to finish in sole place of 60th overall. The Bears' remaining golfers in the field were Haydn Driver (10-over 154, tied-66th), Daniel Sigurjonsson (12-over 156, tied-73rd), Jacob Johnson (19-over 163, tied-88th), Nolan Burzminski (22-over 166, 92nd), Aidan McDonagh (24-over 168, 93rd) and Leon Doedtmann (40-over 184, 96th).
Arkansas-Little Rock leads the team race with a 5-under 571, while New Mexico State's Aidan Thomas is currently on top of the individual field with a 7-under 137 over his two rounds.
