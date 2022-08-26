BILLINGS — The men's golf team at Rocky Mountain College is ranked 25th in the NAIA's Top 25 preseason coaches' poll, which was released on Friday.
The Battlin' Bears are the lone Frontier Conference team in the national rankings. Montana Tech was the only other Frontier school to receive votes.
On the women's side, Rocky received votes but didn't crack the Top 25. No ther Frontier school was mentioned.
The Rocky men and women swept the conference championships last season.
Reigning national champions Keiser, Florida, (men) and British Columbia, Canada, (women) are ranked No. 1 in the preseason balloting.
