BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles.
Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time of 16:58.1, while junior Jackson Wilson took home the men's win with a personal-best 24:44.2 in the 8K.
The Rocky women had the best local finish in the team races with a runner-up placing for the women, who finished behind winner Black Hills State (S.D.). MSU Billings finished fifth in the race among the six schools that fielded full teams.
On the men's side, the Jackets placed third to be the top local finisher with the Bears right behind them in fourth. Black Hills State completed the double by additionally winning the men's team title.
MSUB senior and Billings West grad Kailee Stoppel was the top women's finisher for the Jackets, placing seventh with a time of 18:31.6. Glendive native Ase Ackerman was the best men's MSUB runner on the day, finishing fifth overall with a time of 25:20.4.
Rocky's runners get an over two-week break before their next meet, the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge on Oct. 22, hosted by Aquinas University in Grand Rapids, Mich. MSUB's teams will be on the same day at the NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals hosted by Seattle Pacific University in University Place, Wash.
