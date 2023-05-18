BILLINGS — The athletic programs of Billings' two college institutions, long unofficial rivals separated by just a couple of miles, have formalized a rivalry series between them to begin next school year.

Welcome, Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College sports fans, to the era of the all-new "Rimrock Rivalry."

Jointly announced by the schools during Wednesday's Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet, the NCAA Division II Yellowjackets and the NAIA Battlin' Bears will contest against each other in an annual athletics point-scoring competition with a trophy going toward the winning school to host for the following year.

MSUB and Rocky will compete throughout the year in the 11 sports in which both schools field teams: men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, men's and women's track and field, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

The winner of each head-to-head game between the two schools will receive 30 points toward the Rimrock Rivalry competition, while the loser will receive 15 points. An additional 15-point bonus will be awarded to any school that completes a season sweep over their rival in any sport, with the exceptions of cross country, golf and track and field, which will require a sweep of both the men's and women's competitions throughout the year in order for the school to earn the bonus.

The athletic department with the highest overall GPA throughout the year will also receive 30 points (with the second-place school receiving 15), while "acts of service and give-back to the community will be added into the point total," per MSUB's news release Thursday morning, which will be determined prior to each academic year.

The Rimrock Rivalry winner will annually receive the Bruce Parker Trophy, named after the former Rocky athletic director and MSUB (then Eastern Montana College) alum who is in both schools' athletics halls of fame. MSUB would've won the trophy for 2022-23 by a cumulative score of 270-225 with the GPA award still to be determined.

The inaugural MSUB-Rocky athletic event under the Rimrock Rivalry banner will be when the schools' men's and women's soccer teams clash Aug. 19 at Yellowjacket Soccer Field.