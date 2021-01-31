SPEARFISH, S.D. — Rocky Mountain College had four first-place finishes at the Dave Little Alumni Mile indoor track and field meet hosted by Black Hills State University on Friday and Saturday.

Kendra Dykstra Munsterman recorded a time of 2:22.27 in the women's 800 meters to finish first and establish a new RMC school record.

In the women's distance medley-relay, Dykstra Munsterman, Kinsley Barney, Mei-Li Stevens and Sydney Little Light teamed together for a winning time of 13:13.67.

The Battlin' Bears' Jackson Wilson was first in the men's 3,000 meters with a time of 9:08.71.

In the men's distance medley relay, RMC was also victorious as Elijah Boyd, Caden Bethel, Joseph Vanden Bos and Wilson had a time of 10:51.35.

Stevens finished second in the women's 3,000 meters in 11:01.28.

Dykstra Munsterman, Breah Mulvehill, Little Light and Stevens teamed for a 4:28.75 to place third in the 1,600 relay. 

In the women's shot put, Allison Halverson set a new RMC school record with a mark of 37-51/4 to place seventh. 

